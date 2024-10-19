Left Menu

Language Clash: Tamil Nadu Leaders Clash Over Hindi Imposition

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin are embroiled in a heated exchange over alleged Hindi imposition. Stalin accuses the central government of Tamil language neglect and criticizes Ravi's stance during the Hindi Month celebration. The spat underscores regional tensions in language politics.

Language Clash: Tamil Nadu Leaders Clash Over Hindi Imposition
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Right), Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Right) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating war of words, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin are clashing over accusations of Hindi imposition in the state. This dispute highlights long-standing regional sensitivities, with Stalin rebuking the governor on social media following his comments about the 'Tamizh Thaai Vaazhthu'.

The controversy intensified after the governor, during the Hindi Month celebration, was challenged by Stalin for omitting a line in Tamil, sparking accusations of disrespect. Stalin emphasized the significance of the Tamil language to the Dravidian identity, insisting Tamil pride should be safeguarded against supposed linguistic encroachments.

Stalin condemned the central government's financial support for Sanskrit compared to Tamil and urged the governor to step down, accusing RN Ravi of prioritizing divisive politics over constitutional duties. This confrontation with the backdrop of historical language disputes echoes broader Indian linguistic regionalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

