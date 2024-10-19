Left Menu

Mumbai Police Suspend Security Guard After NCP Leader's Assassination

Following the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, Mumbai Police suspended security guard Shyam Sonawane for inaction during the incident. An internal probe is underway. Meanwhile, a new lead links the accused to Siddiqui's son through a photo found on a suspect's phone, shared via Snapchat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 10:32 IST
Late NCP leader Baba Siddique (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have taken decisive action in the aftermath of the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) figure Baba Siddiqui, suspending Shyam Sonawane, a police security guard on duty during the attack. Sonawane allegedly failed to intervene as the accused opened fire on Siddiqui.

This move comes amid an ongoing internal investigation into the incident. Baba Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot outside his Nirmal Nagar office, later succumbing to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital on October 12.

Further developments unveiled connections between the accused and Siddiqui's family. A photo of Siddiqui's son, Zeeshan, was discovered on a suspect's phone. The image, reportedly shared via Snapchat by the handlers, is part of the intricate network the shooters allegedly used, including erased messages post-instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

