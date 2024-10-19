Left Menu

Election Date Clash: Punjab's Call for Postponement Amid Religious Festivities

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has urged the Election Commission to delay the November 13 bypolls in Punjab, highlighting potential low voter turnout due to the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from November 13-15. Bajwa emphasizes the importance of accommodating religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:25 IST
Election Date Clash: Punjab's Call for Postponement Amid Religious Festivities
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called on the Election Commission to reconsider the November 13 bypoll dates in Punjab. The request comes in light of the Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebrations, which commence on the same day and could impact voter turnout.

Bajwa highlighted that the festivities, marked by religious ceremonies in gurdwaras and homes across the state, hold deep cultural significance for Sikhs and other faith groups. These celebrations extend over three days, beginning with the 'Akhand Path' on November 13.

The Congress leader emphasized the need for the Election Commission to honor religious sentiments, citing a previous decision where the Haryana Assembly elections were adjusted for a Bishnoi festival. He advocates for the Sikh community's religious events to receive similar consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024