Election Date Clash: Punjab's Call for Postponement Amid Religious Festivities

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has called on the Election Commission to reconsider the November 13 bypoll dates in Punjab. The request comes in light of the Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary celebrations, which commence on the same day and could impact voter turnout.

Bajwa highlighted that the festivities, marked by religious ceremonies in gurdwaras and homes across the state, hold deep cultural significance for Sikhs and other faith groups. These celebrations extend over three days, beginning with the 'Akhand Path' on November 13.

The Congress leader emphasized the need for the Election Commission to honor religious sentiments, citing a previous decision where the Haryana Assembly elections were adjusted for a Bishnoi festival. He advocates for the Sikh community's religious events to receive similar consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)