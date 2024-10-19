Controversial Post Sparks Backlash: Actor in Hot Water

In a recent development, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has taken a firm stance by filing a police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty. The complaint, lodged by NSUI president Udit Pradhan, stems from a controversial post on social media allegedly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The post suggested that after killing NCP leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, causing an uproar among NSUI members and supporters. Pradhan emphasized the gravity of the comment, stating that any such remark against their leader is unacceptable.

While police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and are currently investigating, Mohanty has issued an apology. He clarified that his post was not intended to harm or demean Rahul Gandhi and expressed regret if it unintentionally affected people's sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)