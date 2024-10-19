Political Realignments in Kerala: DMK's Strategic Moves
N K Sudhir, a former Congress leader, announced that the new Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) is in talks to support the UDF in upcoming bypolls. P V Anvar, who distanced himself from CPI(M), now focuses on expanding his collective's influence in Kerala's political landscape.
N K Sudhir, once a Congress stalwart, has aligned himself with Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) and is their candidate for the Chelakkara Assembly bypoll. He confirmed ongoing discussions about joining forces with the United Democratic Front (UDF).
Sudhir revealed that DMK decided to support UDF in the Lok Sabha bypoll, specifically in Wayanad, and might extend similar support in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll.
P V Anvar, who formed DMK after breaking away from CPI(M) due to conflicts with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, aims to reinforce DMK's presence strategically in the upcoming elections.
