Chennithala Meets Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Polls Stalemate

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the seat-sharing stalemate among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the upcoming Maharashtra polls. Despite downplaying the meeting as a health inquiry visit, the discussions focused on finalizing seat-sharing agreements. Elections are set for November 20th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Maharashtra heated up as Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, amid ongoing disagreements among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming state elections.

While the official reason for the meeting was to inquire about Thackeray's health, insiders reveal it primarily aimed at resolving the seat-sharing impasse that has been troubling the alliance. The state assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

In the tense political atmosphere, Chennithala, accompanied by Congress leaders, met with Shiv Sena and NCP figures to push for a unified contest by the MVA. Thackeray urged allies to avoid internal conflicts, highlighting the Congress's indecisiveness in distributing assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

