Chennithala Meets Thackeray Amid Maharashtra Polls Stalemate
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the seat-sharing stalemate among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents for the upcoming Maharashtra polls. Despite downplaying the meeting as a health inquiry visit, the discussions focused on finalizing seat-sharing agreements. Elections are set for November 20th.
- Country:
- India
The political scene in Maharashtra heated up as Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala met with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, amid ongoing disagreements among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming state elections.
While the official reason for the meeting was to inquire about Thackeray's health, insiders reveal it primarily aimed at resolving the seat-sharing impasse that has been troubling the alliance. The state assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.
In the tense political atmosphere, Chennithala, accompanied by Congress leaders, met with Shiv Sena and NCP figures to push for a unified contest by the MVA. Thackeray urged allies to avoid internal conflicts, highlighting the Congress's indecisiveness in distributing assembly constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray's Bold Stand Against 'Traitors' Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
MVA Alliance Nears Consensus in Maharashtra Seat-Sharing Talks
Government setting fake narratives in Maharashtra through advertisements: Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Uddhav Thackeray's Commitment to Save Maharashtra Amid Political Tensions
Uddhav Thackeray Backs Congress-NCP Candidate in Maharashtra Polls