Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Strategic Missile Command: A Fight Against Corruption

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently visited the PLA's Rocket Force, a critical division operating missiles, amid ongoing anti-corruption campaigns. The unit has witnessed high-profile purges over corruption, including the removal of top officials. Xi emphasized strengthening deterrence and combat capabilities, highlighting the strategic importance of the Rocket Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:04 IST
Xi Jinping's Strategic Missile Command: A Fight Against Corruption
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant move, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force, a pivotal segment responsible for handling the nation's missile arsenal, including nuclear capabilities. This visit underscores the ongoing anti-corruption drive that has stripped several high-ranking officials of their positions within the unit.

During the inspection at Hefei, Xi urged the Rocket Force to enhance their deterrence and combat readiness, adhering to mandates set by the Communist Party of China. Established in 2015 amid Xi's military reforms, the Rocket Force has been embroiled in purges aimed at eliminating corruption at its highest levels.

Recent dismissals within the unit, including former Defence Ministers who once led the Rocket Force, signify the severe allegations of corruption, such as the purported use of substandard fuel. This visit, juxtaposed with a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, highlights the strategic imperative of this military arm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024