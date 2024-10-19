Xi Jinping's Strategic Missile Command: A Fight Against Corruption

In a significant move, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force, a pivotal segment responsible for handling the nation's missile arsenal, including nuclear capabilities. This visit underscores the ongoing anti-corruption drive that has stripped several high-ranking officials of their positions within the unit.

During the inspection at Hefei, Xi urged the Rocket Force to enhance their deterrence and combat readiness, adhering to mandates set by the Communist Party of China. Established in 2015 amid Xi's military reforms, the Rocket Force has been embroiled in purges aimed at eliminating corruption at its highest levels.

Recent dismissals within the unit, including former Defence Ministers who once led the Rocket Force, signify the severe allegations of corruption, such as the purported use of substandard fuel. This visit, juxtaposed with a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, highlights the strategic imperative of this military arm.

