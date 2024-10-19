BJP's Anil Vij Announces Ambitious Government Plans Amidst Political Critique

BJP senior leader Anil Vij announced on Saturday that the newly formed government's first move will be the inauguration of an escalator at Ambala Cantt's Civil Hospital scheduled for Monday. He has instructed officers to expedite development projects, with inspections already commenced following the elections. Vij sent a strong message to the officers, emphasizing that only those who maintain the dedication to work will continue in their duties.

Addressing Congress's protest against the Haryana government's penalties on farm waste burning, Vij remarked that Congress appeared to be awakening from a prolonged slumber. He specifically commented on former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's increased activity, indicating that the situation surrounding the Supreme Court's order would be monitored and handled accordingly.

Vij also noted Captain Ajay Yadav's resignation from all Congress positions, suggesting that the party's internal stability is faltering. According to Vij, the Congress is nearing a critical phase, with a possibility of more resignations looming. He also highlighted the ongoing 'membership campaign' within the BJP, underlining the organizational strength of the party and asserting that only active members will receive leadership roles. In a parting shot, Vij derisively suggested Congress members failed to connect with the people's needs, implying their political clinic may need to shut down.

(With inputs from agencies.)