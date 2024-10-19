BJP Stages Protest Outside Delhi CM's Residence Over Delayed CAG Reports

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organized a demonstration outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi in Civil Lines. Their demand was clear: present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Leading the charge was senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta. Gupta took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, addressing the AAP leader directly. 'Kejriwal, come to your senses! Call the assembly session immediately... Bring the CAG report on the table,' he urged.

For four years, the BJP has accused the AAP government of failing to present the CAG report. The reports, spanning various issues such as state finances, vehicular pollution, and public health, have been a point of contention. In support of this demand, the Lieutenant Governor's office has also called for the immediate tabling of 12 pending CAG reports from 2020-2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)