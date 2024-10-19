RJD Expresses Discontent Over Unilateral Seat Sharing in Jharkhand Polls

Fissures have emerged within the INDIA bloc concerning the imminent Jharkhand assembly elections, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) openly criticized the joint decision by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress to contest 70 out of 81 seats.

The RJD called the announcement a "unilateral" move, expressing discontent that they were not consulted in the decision-making process. The party has indicated that all strategic options are under consideration.

Set to be conducted over two phases on November 13 and 20, with results revealed on November 23, the elections have prompted the RJD to identify 15 to 18 key seats within Jharkhand where they believe they can challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party effectively, recalling their previous electoral standing as runners-up in five constituencies.

