RJD Expresses Discontent Over Unilateral Seat Sharing in Jharkhand Polls

RJD has voiced disapproval of the seat-sharing announcement by JMM and Congress, who plan to contest 70 out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections. Asserting that they were not consulted, RJD hints at exploring all options and emphasizes their influence on at least 15 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:25 IST
Fissures have emerged within the INDIA bloc concerning the imminent Jharkhand assembly elections, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) openly criticized the joint decision by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress to contest 70 out of 81 seats.

The RJD called the announcement a "unilateral" move, expressing discontent that they were not consulted in the decision-making process. The party has indicated that all strategic options are under consideration.

Set to be conducted over two phases on November 13 and 20, with results revealed on November 23, the elections have prompted the RJD to identify 15 to 18 key seats within Jharkhand where they believe they can challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party effectively, recalling their previous electoral standing as runners-up in five constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

