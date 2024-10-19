Strength Amidst Struggles: National Conference's Resilient Victory

In a thinly veiled criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the attempts to dismantle the National Conference (NC) over the past decade. Despite these challenges, the NC emerged victorious as the single-largest party in the recent assembly elections.

Addressing supporters at the NC headquarters, Abdullah noted that while some leaders left the party, their departure only served to strengthen the NC's resolve, driven by a dedicated cadre. He thanked both the party workers and voters, emphasizing that the NC draws its strength primarily from its members.

Abdullah pledged that his government would maintain transparency and ensure that decisions involve public consultation. He also affirmed that the press would remain independent, underscoring the importance of media freedom in a democratic society.

(With inputs from agencies.)