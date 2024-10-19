Left Menu

Strength Amidst Struggles: National Conference's Resilient Victory

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reflects on the resilience and victory of the National Conference (NC) amid challenges posed by opponents like the BJP. NC emerged as the largest party in recent assembly elections, despite efforts to undermine it. Abdullah emphasizes transparency and public engagement in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:19 IST
In a thinly veiled criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted the attempts to dismantle the National Conference (NC) over the past decade. Despite these challenges, the NC emerged victorious as the single-largest party in the recent assembly elections.

Addressing supporters at the NC headquarters, Abdullah noted that while some leaders left the party, their departure only served to strengthen the NC's resolve, driven by a dedicated cadre. He thanked both the party workers and voters, emphasizing that the NC draws its strength primarily from its members.

Abdullah pledged that his government would maintain transparency and ensure that decisions involve public consultation. He also affirmed that the press would remain independent, underscoring the importance of media freedom in a democratic society.

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

