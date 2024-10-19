Atishi Champions AAP's Achievements in Kalkaji Ahead of Polls
Chief Minister Atishi engaged with Kalkaji constituents, emphasizing AAP's achievements under the 'Apka Vidhayak Apke Dwar' campaign. She highlighted the government's initiatives and Arvind Kejriwal's focus on serving Delhi’s poorest, pledging continued work despite 'freebies' criticism. Atishi is confident in Kejriwal's re-election.
Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday engaged with residents of her Kalkaji constituency, focusing on the achievements of the AAP government as part of their campaign ahead of the Assembly polls.
Touring Bharat Nagar, Govindpuri, and Govindpuri Extension, she underscored the accomplishments of the AAP administration over five years under the 'Apka Vidhayak Apke Dwar' initiative, stating, "Kejriwal allocates public funds for community benefit, unlike the BJP's 'freebies' critique."
Highlighting AAP's decade-long efforts to uplift Delhi's underprivileged, Atishi affirmed Kejriwal's commitment to providing amenities like free electricity, water, and healthcare. She expressed confidence in his re-election, as party representatives continue reaching out to explain their impact on local communities.
