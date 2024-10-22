Left Menu

Political Reversal: Sandeep Naik Joins NCP

In a significant political development, former BJP leader Sandeep Naik joined the NCP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. This move is expected to influence the electoral dynamics in Navi Mumbai, particularly in the Belapur constituency. His shift hints at internal discontent within the BJP.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a setback as its former member, Sandeep Naik, officially joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Naik, who previously expressed discontent over being denied a ticket by the BJP, is expected to contest from the Belapur seat against the party's re-nominated candidate, Manda Mhatre. His father, Ganesh Naik, remains with the BJP contesting from Airoli.

Welcoming Sandeep Naik into the fold, NCP's state president Jayant Patil emphasized the bolstering of their party and critiqued the state government on issues like inflation and unemployment, urging support for Naik in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

