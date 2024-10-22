BJP Criticizes Congress Over Water-Logging Crisis in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi has strongly criticized the Karnataka government's handling of the ongoing water-logging crisis in Bengaluru. He accused the ruling Congress of contributing to the destruction of the city's numerous ponds, leading to severe flooding during heavy rains.

Ravi's comments come in the wake of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's assurances about compensating those affected by the unexpected weather conditions. Ravi deemed the Chief Minister's statements as irresponsible, highlighting the urgency for a tangible solution to the persistent water-logging problem. Cities like Yelahanka have seen residents, particularly in places like the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex, being evacuated by boats due to extreme flooding.

The crisis has intensified political tensions, with the Janata Dal Secular party launching attacks on the Karnataka government over what it describes as deteriorating city infrastructure. In a pointed statement, JDS criticized the government's claims of progressive governance, highlighting incidents such as pothole accidents and questioning the efficacy of local administration in ensuring public safety during such disasters.

