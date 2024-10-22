Rajkumar Badole Shifts Allegiances: Former Maharashtra Minister Joins NCP

Rajkumar Badole, once a prominent Maharashtra minister and a notable BJP leader, has shifted political camps by joining the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday.

The former MLA for Arjuni-Morgaon in the Gondia district was officially inducted into the NCP at a prominent event in Mumbai, attended by Ajit Pawar and top NCP officials.

Expressing confidence in his new political chapter, Badole praised the Mahayuti government for its achievements in the state while acknowledging aspirations for its return to power. Badole, who has a history with the role of social justice minister in Devendra Fadnavis's ministry, was elected as a BJP representative from 2009 to 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)