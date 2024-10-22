Maha Vikas Aghadi Poised to Finalize Seat-Sharing Amidst Crucial Negotiations
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole expressed optimism about finalizing a seat-sharing agreement among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. Talks continue with Shiv Sena and NCP leaders. Preparations intensify as the nomination process for the Maharashtra assembly elections, scheduled for November 20, is underway. Results will be declared on November 23.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition appears on the brink of finalizing its seat-sharing agreement as intricate negotiations continue, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole indicated Tuesday. Patole expressed optimism after being briefed by party leader Balasaheb Thorat on his meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Patole remarked, 'A way can be found is what we feel,' signaling a hopeful conclusion to the protracted discussions. Both parties are hopeful that today's talks will lead to an agreement, paving the way for the much-anticipated release of the assembly poll candidates list.
The urgency is palpable, as the nomination process for the Maharashtra assembly elections, set for November 20, has commenced. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar aims to clarify the seat-sharing formula to the media by this evening, amidst existing disagreements between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bombay HC Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Leader Amid Protest Controversy
Government setting fake narratives in Maharashtra through advertisements: Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Bhopal Police books Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over his misleading remarks on MP govt's 'Ladli Behna Yojana': Official.
Jyotiraditya Scindia Defends Ladli Behna Yojana Amidst Shiv Sena Criticism
Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Dussehra rally.