Maha Vikas Aghadi Poised to Finalize Seat-Sharing Amidst Crucial Negotiations

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition appears on the brink of finalizing its seat-sharing agreement as intricate negotiations continue, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole indicated Tuesday. Patole expressed optimism after being briefed by party leader Balasaheb Thorat on his meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Patole remarked, 'A way can be found is what we feel,' signaling a hopeful conclusion to the protracted discussions. Both parties are hopeful that today's talks will lead to an agreement, paving the way for the much-anticipated release of the assembly poll candidates list.

The urgency is palpable, as the nomination process for the Maharashtra assembly elections, set for November 20, has commenced. Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar aims to clarify the seat-sharing formula to the media by this evening, amidst existing disagreements between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from agencies.)