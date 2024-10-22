Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Dhaka: A Call for President's Resignation

A student-led protest in Bangladesh demands the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, citing his role in government actions. Protesters accuse him of fascism and criticize his appointment. The demonstration sparked following his comments on Sheikh Hasina's resignation, with calls for a new government structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Protests erupted in Dhaka as a prominent student organization demanded the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The demonstrations were a response to Shahabuddin's comments regarding the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, the deposed Prime Minister.

The student protesters accused the president of being an ally to fascist forces and called for his immediate resignation. Underlining their demands, Nasir Uddin Patwari labeled Shahabuddin a supporter of genocide.

The movement has gained momentum with sit-ins conducted on Dhaka University campus, advocating for constitutional overhaul, and the dissolution of the Awami League. Protesters, including leader Rafiq Khan, have threatened further actions to secure Shahabuddin's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

