Puducherry CM Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Amit Shah

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his message, he shared best wishes on behalf of both himself and the people of Puducherry.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness in conveying these greetings, highlighting the importance of the occasion. Rangasamy wished Amit Shah good health and strength for many more years to come.

He noted the minister's significant role in serving the nation, emphasizing the continued support and blessings for his endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)