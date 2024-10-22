Left Menu

Puducherry CM Extends Warm Birthday Wishes to Amit Shah

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his message, Rangasamy expressed warm greetings, emphasizing his good health and continued strength to serve the nation. The greetings were conveyed on behalf of the people of Puducherry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:12 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his message, he shared best wishes on behalf of both himself and the people of Puducherry.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness in conveying these greetings, highlighting the importance of the occasion. Rangasamy wished Amit Shah good health and strength for many more years to come.

He noted the minister's significant role in serving the nation, emphasizing the continued support and blessings for his endeavors.

