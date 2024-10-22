Left Menu

Political Maneuvering: Kumaraswamy's Strategic Decisions in Channapatna Bypoll

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy revealed BJP leader J P Nadda's proposal for C P Yogeeshwara to contest on a JD(S) ticket in the Channapatna bypoll. Emphasizing alliance importance, Kumaraswamy is navigating potential tensions within the JD(S) and balancing BJP's overtures ahead of the crucial election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:27 IST
Kumaraswamy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced on Tuesday that BJP chief J P Nadda has proposed BJP leader C P Yogeeshwara contest the Channapatna by-electoral seat under JD(S) banner. This move suggests strategic political alliances are being prioritized over individual party stands.

Kumaraswamy recounted a conversation where Nadda vouched for Yogeeshwara's candidacy and expressed BJP's willingness to have Yogeeshwara resign and join JD(S). Emphasizing alliance over individual seats, Kumaraswamy conveyed to workers the importance of maintaining relationships with significant players.

The Channapatna by-election is slated for November 13, alongside contests in Sandur and Shiggaon. With alliances playing a crucial role, JD(S) faces internal challenges as Yogeeshwara's candidacy decisions stir concerns among party members, particularly regarding former CM Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

