Punjab Procurement Controversy: Farmers in Distress

In a scathing critique, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing farmers through sluggish paddy procurement practices. The party contends that Mann's insistence on early paddy varieties has backfired, leaving farmers unable to sell their produce.

The SAD claims that many farmers have been shortchanged, reportedly forced to sell at rates below the minimum support price due to pressure from AAP operatives and private entities. SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhundar led discussions at a core committee meeting, where the issue was extensively debated.

SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia announced the party's upcoming meeting with the Punjab Governor to demand action and seek a CBI probe into the procurement debacle. Meanwhile, with critical Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections approaching, political tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)