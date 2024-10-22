Left Menu

Punjab Procurement Controversy: Farmers in Distress

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the slow paddy procurement process, alleging government failure caused hardships for farmers. Farmers were encouraged to sow early varieties but faced procurement issues. SAD seeks a CBI probe, alleging undue influence by AAP functionaries on crop sales below MSP.

Updated: 22-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a scathing critique, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accused Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of failing farmers through sluggish paddy procurement practices. The party contends that Mann's insistence on early paddy varieties has backfired, leaving farmers unable to sell their produce.

The SAD claims that many farmers have been shortchanged, reportedly forced to sell at rates below the minimum support price due to pressure from AAP operatives and private entities. SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhundar led discussions at a core committee meeting, where the issue was extensively debated.

SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia announced the party's upcoming meeting with the Punjab Governor to demand action and seek a CBI probe into the procurement debacle. Meanwhile, with critical Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections approaching, political tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

