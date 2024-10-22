Erdogan Condemns Exiled Cleric Gulen Following His Death

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted strongly on Tuesday to the death of exiled Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, condemning him for living a "dishonourable death" and describing him as akin to a "demon in human form."

Gulen, who died Sunday in his eighties after years in self-imposed exile in the United States, was once an ally of Erdogan. However, their relationship soured, with Erdogan labeling him a terrorist following the 2016 failed coup, which Turkey claims Gulen orchestrated, a charge he, and his supporters, deny.

The Turkish government has since waged a wide-reaching campaign against Gulen's followers and institutions worldwide. Despite Gulen never being extradited from the US, Erdogan insists divine justice awaits those who escaped human accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)