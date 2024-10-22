Erdogan Condemns Exiled Cleric Gulen Following His Death
Turkish President Erdogan criticized deceased exiled cleric Gulen as a 'demon in human form' after his death. Gulen was accused of orchestrating a 2016 failed coup. Once allies, their relations soured, resulting in a crackdown on Gulen's supporters. Erdogan vows continued efforts against Gulenist followers.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted strongly on Tuesday to the death of exiled Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, condemning him for living a "dishonourable death" and describing him as akin to a "demon in human form."
Gulen, who died Sunday in his eighties after years in self-imposed exile in the United States, was once an ally of Erdogan. However, their relationship soured, with Erdogan labeling him a terrorist following the 2016 failed coup, which Turkey claims Gulen orchestrated, a charge he, and his supporters, deny.
The Turkish government has since waged a wide-reaching campaign against Gulen's followers and institutions worldwide. Despite Gulen never being extradited from the US, Erdogan insists divine justice awaits those who escaped human accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Durga Puja Festivities Under Shadow: Calls for Justice Amid Celebrations
Chinese Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack on Nationals in Karachi
Junior Doctors in West Bengal: A Call for Justice and Safety
West Bengal's Junior Doctors Demand Justice: A Fast-Unto-Death
Rapid Justice: CCTV Leads to Arrest in Vadodara Assault Case