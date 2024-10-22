Left Menu

Erdogan Condemns Exiled Cleric Gulen Following His Death

Turkish President Erdogan criticized deceased exiled cleric Gulen as a 'demon in human form' after his death. Gulen was accused of orchestrating a 2016 failed coup. Once allies, their relations soured, resulting in a crackdown on Gulen's supporters. Erdogan vows continued efforts against Gulenist followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:29 IST
Erdogan Condemns Exiled Cleric Gulen Following His Death
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reacted strongly on Tuesday to the death of exiled Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen, condemning him for living a "dishonourable death" and describing him as akin to a "demon in human form."

Gulen, who died Sunday in his eighties after years in self-imposed exile in the United States, was once an ally of Erdogan. However, their relationship soured, with Erdogan labeling him a terrorist following the 2016 failed coup, which Turkey claims Gulen orchestrated, a charge he, and his supporters, deny.

The Turkish government has since waged a wide-reaching campaign against Gulen's followers and institutions worldwide. Despite Gulen never being extradited from the US, Erdogan insists divine justice awaits those who escaped human accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024