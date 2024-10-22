Left Menu

Kedarnath By-election: Key Dates and Preparations Unveiled

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission announced that the Kedarnath assembly by-election will be held on November 20. The process of filing nominations is now underway, with the last date being October 29. Voting will take place in 173 booths, with results announced on November 23.

  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has formally announced the schedule for the by-election in the Kedarnath assembly segment, slated for November 20. Following the notification, candidates can begin to file their nomination papers.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar visited Ukhimath tehsil to review the election preparations. He issued directives to Election Officer Anil Kumar Shukla to ensure all arrangements are finalized, stating that barricades will be set around 100 meters of the election office.

The Kedarnath seat became vacant due to the passing of BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat. Both BJP and Congress have yet to declare their candidates for the upcoming election, which will be conducted across 173 voting booths, serving approximately 90,540 voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

