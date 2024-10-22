Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Stands Ground Amid MUDA Scam Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces scrutiny over the MUDA 'scam,' yet stands by his integrity. He refutes claims of property ownership while highlighting the opposition's discomfort with his position as a backward class leader. The Lokayukta and ED investigate alleged site allotment irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:37 IST
Siddaramaiah Stands Ground Amid MUDA Scam Allegations
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is embroiled in a probe concerning the MUDA 'scam,' as he steadfastly defends his political integrity.

Facing investigations by the Lokayukta and ED into claims of irregular site allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations, particularly concerning a property under construction on Kuvempu Road in Mysuru.

Speaking at a public meeting in Varuna, Siddaramaiah emphasized that his backward class status irks opponents, mainly BJP, who he accuses of making false claims to undermine his political stature and leadership as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024