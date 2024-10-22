Siddaramaiah Stands Ground Amid MUDA Scam Allegations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces scrutiny over the MUDA 'scam,' yet stands by his integrity. He refutes claims of property ownership while highlighting the opposition's discomfort with his position as a backward class leader. The Lokayukta and ED investigate alleged site allotment irregularities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:37 IST
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is embroiled in a probe concerning the MUDA 'scam,' as he steadfastly defends his political integrity.
Facing investigations by the Lokayukta and ED into claims of irregular site allotments by Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Siddaramaiah has dismissed allegations, particularly concerning a property under construction on Kuvempu Road in Mysuru.
Speaking at a public meeting in Varuna, Siddaramaiah emphasized that his backward class status irks opponents, mainly BJP, who he accuses of making false claims to undermine his political stature and leadership as Chief Minister.
