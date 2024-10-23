Lula Calls for New BRICS Payment Systems

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called on the BRICS nations to establish new payment methods among themselves, suggesting that the New Development Bank should serve as an alternative to what he describes as failing Bretton Woods institutions.

Speaking via video at the BRICS summit, Lula emphasized the need for a multipolar order to be evident in the international financial system, despite his inability to attend the summit in Russia due to a head injury. He stressed the urgency and technical soundness required for this discussion, emphasizing that it can no longer be postponed.

Lula highlighted the BRICS bloc's role in shifting from a context where emerging economies fund developed nations, underlining its importance in global economic growth. He reiterated calls for peace talks in conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle East, underscoring the group's growing influence in global politics.

