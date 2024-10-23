Germany's Strategic Focus on India: Elevating Bilateral Ties to New Heights

The German Cabinet has recently unveiled a landmark strategy document titled 'Focus on India,' signaling a new chapter in Indo-German relations, officials announced on Wednesday. This document unifies governmental effort to elevate bilateral ties, according to Germany's envoy in India.

This announcement comes ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's official visit to India, where he will engage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The seventh Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC), a comprehensive dialogue framework, will see both leaders discussing critical areas like defense, trade, and clean energy.

The session will also coincide with the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in New Delhi, underscoring India's growing significance as a key market for German investors. The meeting will gather nearly 800 CEOs, reflecting a significant interest in forging stronger business ties. Post-Delhi, Chancellor Scholz will visit Goa for an Indo-German navy exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)