Trump's Dictatorial Aspirations: A Closer Look

In a series of interviews, John Kelly, formerly Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, termed the Republican candidate a fascist who favors a dictatorial style of governance. This comes just weeks before the critical Nov. 5 election.

Kelly, a retired Marine general, warned that Trump, if re-elected, would govern as an authoritarian, pointing out Trump's disregard for the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. Their once collaborative relationship has now turned into open animosity, with Kelly criticizing Trump in previous statements.

The Trump campaign dismissed Kelly's comments as debunked, while Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, highlighted Trump's threatening stance towards democracy, citing his vow to rule as a dictator 'only on day one' to address immigration and oil drilling issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)