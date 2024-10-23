Left Menu

Trump's Dictatorial Aspirations: A Closer Look

John Kelly, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, accused the former president of being a fascist and preferring a dictatorial approach to governance. As the election approaches, Kelly warns of Trump's lack of understanding of constitutional law, while Democrats emphasize these concerns as threats to democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:05 IST
Donald Trump

In a series of interviews, John Kelly, formerly Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, termed the Republican candidate a fascist who favors a dictatorial style of governance. This comes just weeks before the critical Nov. 5 election.

Kelly, a retired Marine general, warned that Trump, if re-elected, would govern as an authoritarian, pointing out Trump's disregard for the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. Their once collaborative relationship has now turned into open animosity, with Kelly criticizing Trump in previous statements.

The Trump campaign dismissed Kelly's comments as debunked, while Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, highlighted Trump's threatening stance towards democracy, citing his vow to rule as a dictator 'only on day one' to address immigration and oil drilling issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

