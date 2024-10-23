Germany Advocates Political Independence for Lebanon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for Lebanon to initiate a political process free from foreign influence. This week's discussion with Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted Germany's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty.

Scholz's spokesperson stressed the importance of ensuring the security of Israel and Lebanon's self-governance. Germany further demonstrated its support by committing an additional 60 million euros in aid.

These developments come amid ongoing hardships in Lebanon, with Scholz expressing deep sympathy for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)