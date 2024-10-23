Left Menu

Germany Advocates Political Independence for Lebanon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for Lebanon to initiate an independent political process and reduce foreign influence. In a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Scholz extended his condolences for Lebanon’s struggles. Germany pledged an additional 60 million euros to support Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:02 IST
Germany Advocates Political Independence for Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for Lebanon to initiate a political process free from foreign influence. This week's discussion with Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted Germany's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty.

Scholz's spokesperson stressed the importance of ensuring the security of Israel and Lebanon's self-governance. Germany further demonstrated its support by committing an additional 60 million euros in aid.

These developments come amid ongoing hardships in Lebanon, with Scholz expressing deep sympathy for its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024