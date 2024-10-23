Germany Advocates Political Independence for Lebanon
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for Lebanon to initiate an independent political process and reduce foreign influence. In a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Scholz extended his condolences for Lebanon’s struggles. Germany pledged an additional 60 million euros to support Lebanon.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for Lebanon to initiate a political process free from foreign influence. This week's discussion with Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted Germany's commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty.
Scholz's spokesperson stressed the importance of ensuring the security of Israel and Lebanon's self-governance. Germany further demonstrated its support by committing an additional 60 million euros in aid.
These developments come amid ongoing hardships in Lebanon, with Scholz expressing deep sympathy for its people.
