MVA Allies Solidify Seat-Sharing Strategy for Maharashtra Elections

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, including Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has decided to contest 85 seats each in the assembly elections. Negotiations continue for the remaining 33 seats among allies and smaller parties. The MVA aims to defeat the ruling Mahayuti government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:31 IST
The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), has announced that it will contest 85 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The announcement comes after several days of negotiations. Talks continue to finalize the allocation of the remaining 33 seats among the allies and smaller parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that a consensus has been achieved for 270 out of the total 288 seats for the elections scheduled on November 20. Raut emphasized the unity within the MVA with plans to include parties like the Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP in the alliance.

The seat-sharing discussions have been lengthy due to arguments between Sena (UBT) and Congress, especially in Vidarbha and Mumbai regions. Meanwhile, smaller parties within the alliance are eager to participate under the INDI banner, following MVA's success in securing 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in previous elections.

