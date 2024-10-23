Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Seeks Divine Blessings at Kamakhya Temple Ahead of Crucial Elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, seeking blessings ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by his family and party members, Shinde expressed confidence in the ruling alliance's prospects, recalling his past visits to the temple during significant political milestones.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Wednesday, seeking divine blessings ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in his state.

Accompanied by his family and party colleagues, Shinde performed rituals at the temple, situated atop Nilachal Hills. He highlighted the significance of the temple in his political journey, recounting visits made both before assuming power and after historic political maneuvers.

Amid speculations about the ruling coalition's electoral prospects, Shinde expressed unwavering confidence that their achievements would ensure a return to power. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with high stakes for Shinde's leadership.

