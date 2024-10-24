Jayanta Bora Named Congress Candidate for Behali Amid ASOM Alliance Conflict
The Congress has chosen former BJP leader Jayanta Bora as its candidate for the Behali by-election in Assam. This decision escalates tensions within the ASOM opposition alliance, which had planned to field a CPI(ML) candidate. Bora's nomination follows his resignation from the BJP.
In a strategic political move, the Congress has nominated former BJP leader Jayanta Bora as its candidate for the impending by-election in the Behali constituency of Assam. This decision, announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, anticipates Bora's formal induction into the opposition party.
The selection has sparked significant discord within the 16-party opposition bloc, Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), which had previously assigned the Behali seat to CPI(ML) Libertaion according to a prior consensus. The local Congress faction in Biswanath district, however, successfully lobbied for a party candidate, challenging the ASOM's earlier agreement.
The unfolding political drama includes the resignation of state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah from the presidency of the ASOM, citing immense pressure after the party high command declined to endorse the united opposition's candidate. The by-polls are scheduled for November 13 in five constituencies, with the Congress aiming to regain lost ground.
