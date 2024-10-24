Left Menu

MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has settled its seat-sharing arrangements for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar optimistic about surpassing 200 seats. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP have announced their candidates. The elections are slated for November 20, with results expected by November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:42 IST
MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday announced the resolution of seat-sharing disputes within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, projecting confidence in surpassing 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He criticized the ruling coalition, accusing them of destroying the state.

Seat sharing details reveal 85 each for the three main MVA parties among 255 seats, with other seats allocated to allies like the Samajwadi Party, PWP, and CPI. The upcoming poll sees fierce competition, evident in the Shiv Sena's (Thackeray faction) release of its candidate list, including Aaditya Thackeray for Worli. A prominent contest emerges in Kopri-Panchpakhadi, featuring Kedhar Dighe against CM Eknath Shinde.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar also revealed its candidate list, with Ajit running from Baramati. The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with the main contest being between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposing MVA. Results are expected on November 23, shaping the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024