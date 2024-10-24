MVA Alliance Resolves Seat Sharing, Eyes Over 200 Seats in Maharashtra Polls

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Thursday announced the resolution of seat-sharing disputes within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, projecting confidence in surpassing 200 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. He criticized the ruling coalition, accusing them of destroying the state.

Seat sharing details reveal 85 each for the three main MVA parties among 255 seats, with other seats allocated to allies like the Samajwadi Party, PWP, and CPI. The upcoming poll sees fierce competition, evident in the Shiv Sena's (Thackeray faction) release of its candidate list, including Aaditya Thackeray for Worli. A prominent contest emerges in Kopri-Panchpakhadi, featuring Kedhar Dighe against CM Eknath Shinde.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar also revealed its candidate list, with Ajit running from Baramati. The Maharashtra assembly elections are set for November 20, with the main contest being between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposing MVA. Results are expected on November 23, shaping the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)