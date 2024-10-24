Left Menu

Congress-BJP Clash Over Wayanad Nomination Sparks Heated Exchange

Tensions flare as BJP accuses Congress of sidelining Mallikarjun Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination in Wayanad. Congress leader Pranav Jha condemns BJP's claims, asserting adherence to district rules amidst accusations of caste discrimination. The by-elections are set for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:44 IST
Congress-BJP Clash Over Wayanad Nomination Sparks Heated Exchange
Congress leader Pranav Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of mistreating senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge by keeping him outside the room during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination in Wayanad. In response, Congress leader Pranav Jha criticized the ruling party for spreading falsehoods, emphasizing that the district magistrate enforced a rule limiting the room to five people at a time.

Jha further explained that in the video evidence, party members could be seen taking turns to adhere to the rule. He alleged that the BJP is orchestrating lies to divert public attention away from pressing issues. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal eventually managed to enter the room.

Conversely, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of practicing caste discrimination, citing Kharge's treatment as evidence of the party's alleged hypocrisy towards Dalits. His comments fueled an escalating political feud as Priyanka Gandhi launched a roadshow ahead of her candidacy. The Wayanad by-elections are slated for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024