Congress-BJP Clash Over Wayanad Nomination Sparks Heated Exchange

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of mistreating senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge by keeping him outside the room during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination in Wayanad. In response, Congress leader Pranav Jha criticized the ruling party for spreading falsehoods, emphasizing that the district magistrate enforced a rule limiting the room to five people at a time.

Jha further explained that in the video evidence, party members could be seen taking turns to adhere to the rule. He alleged that the BJP is orchestrating lies to divert public attention away from pressing issues. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal eventually managed to enter the room.

Conversely, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Congress of practicing caste discrimination, citing Kharge's treatment as evidence of the party's alleged hypocrisy towards Dalits. His comments fueled an escalating political feud as Priyanka Gandhi launched a roadshow ahead of her candidacy. The Wayanad by-elections are slated for November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)