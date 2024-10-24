Left Menu

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Asset Disclosure Hypocrisy

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launches a blistering critique against Congress and Priyanka Gandhi, labeling her financial affidavit as a 'confession of corruption'. During a press briefing, Bhatia accuses the Gandhi family of deceit and questions the integrity and source of Robert Vadra's declared assets compared to income tax records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:10 IST
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Asset Disclosure Hypocrisy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, issued a fierce critique against Congress and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, denouncing her financial asset disclosure as a 'confession of corruption'. Bhatia's comments emerged during a press briefing following Gandhi's nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, marking her electoral debut.

Bhatia sharpened his attack, labeling the Gandhi family as the 'nakli Gandhi parivar'. He accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Robert Vadra, all out on bail for corruption charges, of being India's most corrupt. The inconsistencies between Vadra's declared assets and Income Tax returns were highlighted, fueling BJP's narrative of deceit surrounding the family.

Pradeep Bhandari, another BJP spokesperson, joined the fray, questioning Priyanka Gandhi's source of income and criticizing her family's investments in major industrial groups. Bhandari called out the discrepancies in Vadra's land dealings and questioned the rise in land value bought by Priyanka Gandhi in 2013, indicating possible shady dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024