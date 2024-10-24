BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Accuses Priyanka Gandhi of Asset Disclosure Hypocrisy

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, issued a fierce critique against Congress and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday, denouncing her financial asset disclosure as a 'confession of corruption'. Bhatia's comments emerged during a press briefing following Gandhi's nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, marking her electoral debut.

Bhatia sharpened his attack, labeling the Gandhi family as the 'nakli Gandhi parivar'. He accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Robert Vadra, all out on bail for corruption charges, of being India's most corrupt. The inconsistencies between Vadra's declared assets and Income Tax returns were highlighted, fueling BJP's narrative of deceit surrounding the family.

Pradeep Bhandari, another BJP spokesperson, joined the fray, questioning Priyanka Gandhi's source of income and criticizing her family's investments in major industrial groups. Bhandari called out the discrepancies in Vadra's land dealings and questioned the rise in land value bought by Priyanka Gandhi in 2013, indicating possible shady dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)