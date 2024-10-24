Yamuna Pollution Sparks Political Clash in Delhi

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva staged a dramatic protest on Thursday by taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna River, condemning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the city's escalating environmental issues. Sachdeva publicly challenged AAP leaders, Chief Minister Atishi, and national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to assess the river's condition firsthand.

In an interview with ANI, Sachdeva criticized the AAP's perceived opulence, stating, "We have arranged a red carpet for the 'shahi' leaders accustomed to royal treatment, inspired by Atishi's traditions. We've also set up two chairs in anticipation of their visit. Despite Kejriwal being on bail, he remains Delhi's Chief Minister, and we await their arrival."

Sachdeva further demanded an account of Rs 8,500 crores allocated by the Central government for Yamuna's cleanup. In a rebuttal, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out that industrial waste polluting the Yamuna originates from Panipat and Sonipat, urging BJP to address these issues with the Haryana government. This exchange follows Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena's call for action, as he shared images of toxic froth in the river, urging focus on citizen relief rather than accusations.

