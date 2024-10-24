Left Menu

Sohan Singh Thandal's Shift to BJP Shakes Up Punjab By-Election Dynamics

In a significant political development, former SAD minister Sohan Singh Thandal has joined the BJP ahead of the November 13 Punjab bypolls. Thandal, previously part of the SAD core committee, is speculated to contest from the Chabbewal assembly seat. His move comes after unsuccessful bids in past elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:34 IST
In a major political shift, Sohan Singh Thandal, a senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes as a setback for the SAD just before the upcoming bypolls in Punjab.

The BJP is expected to nominate Thandal for the Chabbewal (SC) assembly seat, with the candidate announcement still pending. Thandal, who had contested unsuccessfully for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat in 2024 on a SAD ticket, brings significant political weight to the BJP's campaign efforts.

Thandal has a history of engagement with Punjab politics, having won the 2012 assembly elections and serving as a minister for jails, tourism, and cultural affairs. The upcoming bypolls on November 13 are critical as they were necessitated by MLAs moving to the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

