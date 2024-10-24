Kerala Political Storm: Justice Sought for ADM Naveen Babu's Tragic Demise
The Kerala government vows justice for former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, whose suicide has incited a political storm. Revenue Minister Rajan defends Babu’s integrity, while CPI's Viswam echoes calls for punishment of culprits. Investigation continues, with political repercussions following CPI(M) leader Divya's corruption allegations.
The Kerala government has assured that those responsible for the suicide of Naveen Babu, a former Kannur Additional District Magistrate, will face justice. The incident has intensified political tensions within the state.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan, who affirmed Babu's honesty, has been vocal about the administration's resolve to address the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan previously urged that no official should undergo such distress, underscoring the government's stance.
In a related development, CPI(M) has removed P P Divya from her position following allegations she made against Babu, accusing him of corruption related to a petrol pump approval, a situation that is being extensively investigated.
