PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) conducted a thorough evaluation of its lackluster performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where it managed to clinch only three seats.

Senior party leaders and contesting candidates gathered under the leadership of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the results and strategize a path forward for strengthening grassroots connections.

Despite their efforts, the PDP faced its worst electoral outcome since its establishment, while the National Conference claimed a dominant victory with 42 out of 90 seats.

