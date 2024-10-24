Left Menu

PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) evaluated its poor showing in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where it won only three seats. The meeting aimed to devise strategies to enhance outreach and grassroots connection. Meanwhile, the National Conference emerged victorious, securing 42 out of 90 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:57 IST
PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) conducted a thorough evaluation of its lackluster performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where it managed to clinch only three seats.

Senior party leaders and contesting candidates gathered under the leadership of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the results and strategize a path forward for strengthening grassroots connections.

Despite their efforts, the PDP faced its worst electoral outcome since its establishment, while the National Conference claimed a dominant victory with 42 out of 90 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024