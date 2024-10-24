PDP Faces Uphill Battle Post Jammu and Kashmir Elections
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) evaluated its poor showing in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where it won only three seats. The meeting aimed to devise strategies to enhance outreach and grassroots connection. Meanwhile, the National Conference emerged victorious, securing 42 out of 90 seats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) conducted a thorough evaluation of its lackluster performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, where it managed to clinch only three seats.
Senior party leaders and contesting candidates gathered under the leadership of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the results and strategize a path forward for strengthening grassroots connections.
Despite their efforts, the PDP faced its worst electoral outcome since its establishment, while the National Conference claimed a dominant victory with 42 out of 90 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Clinches Historic Third Term Victory in Haryana Assembly Elections
BJP's Hat-trick Victory in Haryana Assembly Elections
A Farewell to Dhaneswar Majhi: Tribal Leader's Legacy in Odisha Politics
Historic Victory: National Conference-Congress Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Shinde Predicts Thumping Win for Mahayuti in Maharashtra Assembly Elections