Political Sparks Fly in Maharashtra: BJP's Poonawalla Criticizes MVA Dynamics

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla critiques the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance dynamics, highlighting shifts in power play. He claims Congress and NCP minimized Shiv Sena's role. Meanwhile, MVA partners confirm an agreement to contest 85 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, with polling set for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:10 IST
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has raised concerns about the internal dynamics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, criticizing how Shiv Sena's influence has diminished since its alliance with the BJP. Poonawalla highlighted that decisions and seat allocations were previously more favorable for Shiv Sena.

Poonawalla took aim at the Congress as well, describing it as a 'Kaccha Nimboo' within the coalition, suggesting its growing irrelevance. He questioned the gains for Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, stating he should regret associating with parties previously hostile to Savarkar and Hindutva.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced an agreement for the upcoming legislative assembly elections, with each MVA partner contesting 85 seats. The electoral process begins as nominations are open for all 288 seats, with the vote scheduled for November 20 and results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

