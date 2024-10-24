Yogeeshwara Strengthens Congress's Channapatna Bid Amid Political Showdown

In a political move reverberating through Karnataka, former Minister C P Yogeeshwara, after resigning from BJP, lodged his candidacy for the upcoming Channapatna by-election as a member of Congress. Accompanying him was a display of political clout, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leading Congress figures.

This pivotal by-poll was necessitated by H D Kumaraswamy's ascent to the Lok Sabha, requiring the vacated Channapatna Assembly seat to be filled. It sets the stage for a direct electoral bout between Congress and the JD(S)-BJP alliance, intensifying the political contest in the region.

C P Yogeeshwara, a familiar face in Karnataka politics, appealed for a monumental victory, vowing development for Channapatna. Meanwhile, leaders lambasted Kumaraswamy for his perceived neglect of the constituency, urging voters to favor Congress for transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)