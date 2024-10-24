Yogeeshwara Strengthens Congress's Channapatna Bid Amid Political Showdown
Former Minister C P Yogeeshwara, transitioning from BJP to Congress, has filed his nomination for the Channapatna by-poll, accompanied by prominent Congress leaders. The by-election arises due to H D Kumaraswamy's Lok Sabha election win from Mandya. The contest sees Congress and JD(S)-BJP alliance vie for dominance.
- Country:
- India
In a political move reverberating through Karnataka, former Minister C P Yogeeshwara, after resigning from BJP, lodged his candidacy for the upcoming Channapatna by-election as a member of Congress. Accompanying him was a display of political clout, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leading Congress figures.
This pivotal by-poll was necessitated by H D Kumaraswamy's ascent to the Lok Sabha, requiring the vacated Channapatna Assembly seat to be filled. It sets the stage for a direct electoral bout between Congress and the JD(S)-BJP alliance, intensifying the political contest in the region.
C P Yogeeshwara, a familiar face in Karnataka politics, appealed for a monumental victory, vowing development for Channapatna. Meanwhile, leaders lambasted Kumaraswamy for his perceived neglect of the constituency, urging voters to favor Congress for transformative change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- C P Yogeeshwara
- Channapatna
- election
- by-poll
- Congress
- BJP
- JD(S)
- Siddaramaiah
- Kumaraswamy
- politics
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Scathing Critique Labels Congress as ‘Parasitic Party’
BJP Secures Historic Third Win Despite Narrow Vote Margin
BJP's Haryana Triumph Signals Positive Outlook for Maharashtra Elections
BJP Clinches Historic Third Term Victory in Haryana Assembly Elections
BJP's Hat-trick Victory in Haryana Assembly Elections