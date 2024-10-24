Wayanad By-Election Heats Up: Key Candidates and Their Campaigns

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a heated by-election contest. LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri, a senior CPI leader, and BJP's Navya Haridas have both filed their nominations. Haridas, a seasoned councillor with international experience, expressed confidence despite contesting against UDF's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka, representing Congress, made her electoral debut by filing her nomination a day earlier. Mokeri, with a history of reducing Congress's margins, held an impactful roadshow, demonstrating substantial support. Hundreds turned out for the CPI leader who aims to address agricultural issues.

The by-election was prompted after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat for Rae Bareli. The constituency includes seven assembly segments, with political representation spanning across Congress and the IUML. Voting is slated for November 13, promising a riveting electoral showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)