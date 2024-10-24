BSP Announces Candidates for Key Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) unveiled its candidates for eight of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 13 bypolls. Amid the key political battle, the party, led by Mayawati, has not declared a candidate for Khair in Aligarh.

Among those contesting are Amit Verma for Katehari, Jitendra Kumar Singh for Phulpur, Shahnazar for Meerapur, and Virendra Kumar Shukla for Sisamau, as revealed in the official list. The polling in these regions was necessitated after their representatives took up Lok Sabha positions, with a vacancy in Sisamau due to the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, following his criminal conviction.

The Election Commission has delayed announcing the bypoll for Milkipur (Ayodhya) due to legal proceedings. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has secured candidates in six areas, and the BJP has announced candidates for seven seats. Votes are set to be counted on November 23.

