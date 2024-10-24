Left Menu

Star-Studded Showdown: Harris and Obama Hit Georgia with Celeb Power

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia with celebrities Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama, aiming to energize voters in the close election race against Donald Trump. Celebrity endorsements are vital for both campaigns to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day on November 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:41 IST
Star-Studded Showdown: Harris and Obama Hit Georgia with Celeb Power
Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Georgia, hosting a rally alongside rock icon Bruce Springsteen, entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama. The event signifies Harris's strategy to leverage star power to excite voters in a tightly contested race against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris and Obama will campaign together for the first time, with Harris also joining Michelle Obama in Michigan later. Celebrity endorsements often bring cultural prestige, crowd enthusiasm, and social media buzz — assets both Harris and Trump aim to exploit as they motivate voters for the November 5 election.

According to recent polls, Trump leads narrowly in Georgia, but the Harris campaign remains optimistic about its chances there and in neighboring North Carolina. With early voting underway, nearly 1.9 million ballots have been cast in Georgia. Additional celebrity events are planned, with performers supporting both sides as the election draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024