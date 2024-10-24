Star-Studded Showdown: Harris and Obama Hit Georgia with Celeb Power
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia with celebrities Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama, aiming to energize voters in the close election race against Donald Trump. Celebrity endorsements are vital for both campaigns to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day on November 5.
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Georgia, hosting a rally alongside rock icon Bruce Springsteen, entertainer Tyler Perry, and former President Barack Obama. The event signifies Harris's strategy to leverage star power to excite voters in a tightly contested race against Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Harris and Obama will campaign together for the first time, with Harris also joining Michelle Obama in Michigan later. Celebrity endorsements often bring cultural prestige, crowd enthusiasm, and social media buzz — assets both Harris and Trump aim to exploit as they motivate voters for the November 5 election.
According to recent polls, Trump leads narrowly in Georgia, but the Harris campaign remains optimistic about its chances there and in neighboring North Carolina. With early voting underway, nearly 1.9 million ballots have been cast in Georgia. Additional celebrity events are planned, with performers supporting both sides as the election draws near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
