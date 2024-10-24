Left Menu

Diplomacy Over Conflict: Jaishankar's Call at BRICS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the need for dialogue in resolving conflicts at the BRICS Outreach in Russia, quoting Prime Minister Modi's message against war. He emphasized respecting agreements and adhering to international law, showing concern over tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:45 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the necessity of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts during the BRICS Outreach session held in Kazan, Russia. Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar emphasized that societies must think anew in addressing today's complex challenges.

He reiterated Modi's message that "This is not an era of war," stressing the importance of settling disputes through peaceful means and respecting agreements once they are reached. Jaishankar emphasized adherence to international law and zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Expressing concerns over the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar warned of potential conflict escalation. The session, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, included more than 20 world leaders and was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

