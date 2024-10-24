Strategic Seat Sharing Talks in Maharashtra: BJP's Ambitions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in crucial discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Thursday. The goal was to settle pressing seat sharing disputes for the forthcoming November 20 assembly elections.

The leaders from Maharashtra urgently traveled to Delhi for the second time in a week, underscoring the significance of these negotiations. The talks, stalled by disputes between the Shiv Sena and BJP over specific seats, are pivotal for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Shah urged unity among coalition partners to effectively challenge the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi, formed by the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. As discussions move to Mumbai, an official seat distribution formula will be announced soon. Meanwhile, parties have started declaring candidates, with the BJP aiming to secure over 150 seats.

