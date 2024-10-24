Left Menu

Strategic Seat Sharing Talks in Maharashtra: BJP's Ambitions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Maharashtra's top leaders to resolve seat sharing issues for the upcoming assembly elections. The negotiations among the ruling Mahayuti alliance were imperative to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition. A formula for seat distribution is expected to be announced soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:04 IST
Strategic Seat Sharing Talks in Maharashtra: BJP's Ambitions
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in crucial discussions with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Thursday. The goal was to settle pressing seat sharing disputes for the forthcoming November 20 assembly elections.

The leaders from Maharashtra urgently traveled to Delhi for the second time in a week, underscoring the significance of these negotiations. The talks, stalled by disputes between the Shiv Sena and BJP over specific seats, are pivotal for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Shah urged unity among coalition partners to effectively challenge the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi, formed by the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. As discussions move to Mumbai, an official seat distribution formula will be announced soon. Meanwhile, parties have started declaring candidates, with the BJP aiming to secure over 150 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024