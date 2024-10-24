Left Menu

Beyoncé Joins Kamala Harris Rally in Houston

Superstar Beyoncé will appear with U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a Houston rally to support Senate candidate Colin Allred and discuss abortion rights. Harris has adopted Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song. The rally's venue has not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:02 IST
Superstar Beyoncé is set to appear alongside Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris at a Houston rally, according to sources.

Harris aims to support Democratic Senate hopeful Colin Allred, currently trailing in polls, and address abortion rights in Texas, a Republican bastion.

Beyoncé is expected to perform and has approved Harris's use of her song 'Freedom' for the campaign.

The rally's location remains undisclosed, amid Texas's strict abortion laws, upheld partly by the Supreme Court after overturning Roe v. Wade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

