Bangladesh at Crossroads: The Controversial Fate of President Shahabuddin

The interim government of Bangladesh has initiated consultations with political parties to decide the future of President Muhammad Shahabuddin. This comes in the wake of controversy sparked by his remarks questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Reports suggest that these discussions are aimed at reaching a consensus to resolve the political tension that has arisen. An adviser to the interim government, Syeda Rezwana Hassan, emphasized the need for a collective decision from the parties involved.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated, with several protests demanding Shahabuddin's resignation. The situation remains volatile, with potential implications for Bangladesh's political landscape as former political leaders urge caution to prevent a constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)