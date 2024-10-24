In a significant announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Moscow's readiness to explore peace agreements concerning the Ukraine conflict, provided they reflect realities on the ground. This statement underscores Russia's inflexible position regarding potential solutions.

The Russian leader emphasized that considerations for peace must align with the current on-ground situation, ruling out any solutions that veer away from this perspective. This highlights the complexity of diplomatic efforts in the region.

Putin's comments, made on Thursday, signal a continued resistance to external pressures for peace settlements that do not accommodate Russia's strategic interests, complicating prospects for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)