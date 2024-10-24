Punjab By-Elections 2023: Key Contenders and Political Shifts

Ahead of the November 13 bypolls, prominent political figures in Punjab, including BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, have filed their nominations for four key assembly seats vacated after recent Lok Sabha elections.

The by-elections are imperative to fill the vacancies in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala, left by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. A total of 26 candidates have joined the fray, promising a highly competitive and dynamic electoral contest in the region.

As campaigns kick into gear, candidates are mobilizing voter support, with significant attention on Gidderbaha where Congress's Amrita Warring aims to be the first woman candidate since independence, focusing on community welfare and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)