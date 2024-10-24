Left Menu

Punjab By-Elections 2023: Key Contenders and Political Shifts

Key political contenders, including BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, file nominations for Punjab by-elections in four assembly segments. The elections, set for November 13, are necessitated due to recent Lok Sabha elections that left seats vacant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:13 IST
Ahead of the November 13 bypolls, prominent political figures in Punjab, including BJP's Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, and AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, have filed their nominations for four key assembly seats vacated after recent Lok Sabha elections.

The by-elections are imperative to fill the vacancies in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala, left by MLAs elected to the Lok Sabha. A total of 26 candidates have joined the fray, promising a highly competitive and dynamic electoral contest in the region.

As campaigns kick into gear, candidates are mobilizing voter support, with significant attention on Gidderbaha where Congress's Amrita Warring aims to be the first woman candidate since independence, focusing on community welfare and development.

