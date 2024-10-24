Left Menu

Frelimo's Election Victory Sparks Controversy in Mozambique

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:37 IST
Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, has secured another term in power following this month's national election, sparking accusations of electoral fraud from the opposition. Daniel Chapo will succeed President Filipe Nyusi, becoming the country's fifth president since gaining independence in 1975.

The electoral commission announced Chapo's victory with over 70% of the votes, while Venancio Mondlane, supported by the Podemos party, garnered 20%, pushing Renamo to third place. In the parliament, Frelimo increased its seats to 195 from 184.

Election observers have reported irregularities, raising concerns about the vote's fairness. Tensions rose as opposition supporters took to the streets following the results, leading to police intervention. Calls for protests continue amid the political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

