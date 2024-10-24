Frelimo's Election Victory Sparks Controversy in Mozambique
Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, has maintained its political dominance in the recent national election, drawing allegations of fraud from the opposition. Daniel Chapo is set to be the next president, succeeding Filipe Nyusi. The results have provoked unrest as opposition calls for protests.
The electoral commission announced Chapo's victory with over 70% of the votes, while Venancio Mondlane, supported by the Podemos party, garnered 20%, pushing Renamo to third place. In the parliament, Frelimo increased its seats to 195 from 184.
Election observers have reported irregularities, raising concerns about the vote's fairness. Tensions rose as opposition supporters took to the streets following the results, leading to police intervention. Calls for protests continue amid the political unrest.
