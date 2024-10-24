Left Menu

Rajasthan Secures Historic Water Deal with Haryana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced a pivotal water agreement with Haryana, addressing the longstanding demand of locals in the Shekhawati region. While criticizing the Congress for failing to resolve the issue, Sharma highlighted the BJP's nondiscriminatory policies and promised progress on the ERCP project for eastern Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:00 IST
Rajasthan Secures Historic Water Deal with Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared a landmark water agreement with Haryana to channel Yamuna river water to the Shekhawati region. This deal aims to fulfill a persistent local demand.

Sharma, speaking at an election rally in Jhunjhunu, criticized the Congress party, alleging that it had previously deceived voters by promising to cancel the water agreement during the Haryana Assembly elections campaign. He accused Congress of fostering corruption and divisive politics.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Sharma emphasized that their policies, such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and Vridhajan Samman, do not discriminate. He criticized Congress for stalling the ERCP project for eastern Rajasthan, promising swift action under BJP leadership. The bypoll for seven assembly seats is set for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024