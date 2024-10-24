Rajasthan Secures Historic Water Deal with Haryana

In a significant political move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared a landmark water agreement with Haryana to channel Yamuna river water to the Shekhawati region. This deal aims to fulfill a persistent local demand.

Sharma, speaking at an election rally in Jhunjhunu, criticized the Congress party, alleging that it had previously deceived voters by promising to cancel the water agreement during the Haryana Assembly elections campaign. He accused Congress of fostering corruption and divisive politics.

Highlighting the BJP's commitment, Sharma emphasized that their policies, such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and Vridhajan Samman, do not discriminate. He criticized Congress for stalling the ERCP project for eastern Rajasthan, promising swift action under BJP leadership. The bypoll for seven assembly seats is set for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

